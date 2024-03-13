RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Down 47.3% in February

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNXT opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNXT has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on RenovoRx in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenovoRx by 34.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenovoRx by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

