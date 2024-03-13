Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Xeris Biopharma in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 610.76%. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xeris Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $305.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 921,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,086,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 60,181 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,987,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

