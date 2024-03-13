Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aecon Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.75.

TSE ARE opened at C$16.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.31. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

