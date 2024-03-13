Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

SIS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.21.

Savaria Stock Performance

TSE:SIS opened at C$16.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.89. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Further Reading

