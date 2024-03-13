Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK):

3/6/2024 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $103.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

1/22/2024 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59.

Get Cytokinetics Incorporated alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $2,585,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.