Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) vs. Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Head to Head Contrast

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and Nuvei’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.59 $570,000.00 ($0.02) -149.50 Nuvei $1.19 billion 2.69 -$7.84 million ($0.06) -383.44

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuvei. Nuvei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Research Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.05% -4.96% -1.63% Nuvei -0.66% 6.64% 2.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nuvei shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Research Solutions and Nuvei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nuvei 0 3 14 0 2.82

Research Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $4.68, suggesting a potential upside of 56.35%. Nuvei has a consensus price target of $33.24, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Nuvei.

Volatility and Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvei has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method. The company's solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. It sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

