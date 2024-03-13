Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on RVMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $967,019.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,053.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $967,019.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,053.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $45,972.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $1,604,322. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,714,000 after buying an additional 4,990,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after buying an additional 4,309,611 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 6,296,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,211 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 36.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,137 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

