Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Plans $0.36 None Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a fifty-two week low of C$25.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.10.

Get Richards Packaging Income alerts:

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.