Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Plans $0.36 None Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a fifty-two week low of C$25.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.10.
Richards Packaging Income Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Richards Packaging Income
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.