Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

RIGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

RIGL stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $261.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,660,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 79,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 403,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 622.5% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

