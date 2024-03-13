Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares in the company, valued at $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $84,500. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.