Right On Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Right On Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the February 14th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Right On Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTON opened at 0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.02. Right On Brands has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.10.

About Right On Brands

Right On Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, creates and markets a range of CBD consumer products in the United States. The company offers ENDO Drops, a daily cannabidiol supplementation; ENDO Ease, a topical pain relief product; and ENDO Tokes, a pre-rolled CBD flower that comes in the shape of a cigarette, as well as ENDO gummies; and high alkaline mineral water.

