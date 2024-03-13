RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RMI stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

