RNC Capital Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.69. The company had a trading volume of 350,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,583. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.65. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.