Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,601 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 814,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,375.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 814,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,375.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $4,190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,261,183 shares of company stock valued at $31,666,501. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

