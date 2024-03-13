Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $283.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.