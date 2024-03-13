Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after buying an additional 148,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,561,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.87.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.10. 521,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,431. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

