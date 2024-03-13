RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $90.27. 814,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,342. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

