Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 911,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,716 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Sabre were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 63.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

