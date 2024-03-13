Sangita Shah Acquires 110,565 Shares of Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) Stock

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) insider Sangita Shah bought 110,565 shares of Kinovo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £45,331.65 ($58,080.27).

Kinovo Stock Performance

Shares of KINO stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.74. Kinovo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35.60 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 70 ($0.90).

Get Kinovo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Kinovo from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Kinovo

(Get Free Report)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.