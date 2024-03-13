Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,880.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRC opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46,542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

