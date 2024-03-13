Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,880.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRC opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.25.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.
