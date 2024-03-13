Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Trimmed by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.64. 289,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,187. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

