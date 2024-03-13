Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,016,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 75,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.64. 73,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,814. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

