Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SBCF opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $128.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

