Seele-N (SEELE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $363.82

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $582,555.46 and $363.82 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 88.5% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00017397 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00024101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,177.92 or 1.00020236 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.36 or 0.00180915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002503 USD and is down -10.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $250.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

