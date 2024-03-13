SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 19.10 Per Share

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON SGRO opened at GBX 882.98 ($11.31) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 858.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 804.04. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 675 ($8.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 913 ($11.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.
In other SEGRO news, insider Carol Fairweather bought 8,000 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.25) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($89,993.59). Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
