SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 19.10

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 882.98 ($11.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 858.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 804.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -325.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 675 ($8.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 913 ($11.70).

Insider Buying and Selling at SEGRO

In other SEGRO news, insider Carol Fairweather purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 878 ($11.25) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($89,993.59). Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SGRO. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($11.06) to GBX 940 ($12.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

SEGRO Company Profile



SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

