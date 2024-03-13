Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Down 54.9% in February

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the February 14th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Senstar Technologies by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Senstar Technologies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Senstar Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SNT opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Senstar Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems.

