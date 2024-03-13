Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Insider Brian Singer Sells 84,133 Shares

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Free Report) insider Brian Singer sold 84,133 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.75), for a total transaction of A$95,322.69 ($63,127.61).

Brian Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Brian Singer sold 88,727 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.78), for a total transaction of A$104,875.31 ($69,453.85).

On Friday, March 1st, Brian Singer sold 260,713 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.79), for a total transaction of A$309,727.04 ($205,117.25).

On Monday, March 4th, Brian Singer sold 273,500 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.80), for a total transaction of A$328,473.50 ($217,532.12).

Shaver Shop Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Shaver Shop Group Dividend Announcement

About Shaver Shop Group

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Shaver Shop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retailing of personal care and grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, head shavers, manual shavers, oral care, massage and wellness, and skincare and haircare products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage and exercise, and fragrance products for women.

