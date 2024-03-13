Short Interest in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Declines By 89.9%

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the February 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Addentax Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ATXG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. 6,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.58. Addentax Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Addentax Group

Addentax Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addentax Group during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Addentax Group in the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Addentax Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

