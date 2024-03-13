Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Rises By 363.6%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

ATLCL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. 2,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

