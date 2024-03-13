Short Interest in Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW) Expands By 700.0%

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

BBLGW traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 4,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701. Bone Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Bone Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.