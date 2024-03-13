Short Interest in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Expands By 140.0%

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUJA. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,542,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,543,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,219,000. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Price Performance

Shares of BUJA remained flat at $10.49 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

