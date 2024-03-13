Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Increases By 125.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunzl Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BZLFY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. 11,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

