Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Increases By 125.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bunzl Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of BZLFY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. 11,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13.
About Bunzl
