Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Decreases By 55.8%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the February 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
E.On Stock Performance
Shares of EONGY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 23,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,747. E.On has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About E.On
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.