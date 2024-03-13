Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Decreases By 55.8%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the February 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of EONGY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 23,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,747. E.On has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

