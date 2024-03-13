Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Declines By 58.0%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the February 14th total of 724,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EMCORE Price Performance

EMCORE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 131,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,364. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 67.43%. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

