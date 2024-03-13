Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Declines By 58.0%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the February 14th total of 724,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
EMCORE Price Performance
EMCORE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 131,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,364. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 67.43%. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
