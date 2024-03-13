Short Interest in Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Declines By 56.0%

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the February 14th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Helium One Global Price Performance
Shares of HLOGF remained flat at C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 855,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. Helium One Global has a 1-year low of C$0.00 and a 1-year high of C$0.14.
Helium One Global Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Helium One Global
- What is a Dividend King?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.