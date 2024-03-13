Short Interest in International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Expands By 2,000.0%

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
International Land Alliance Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of International Land Alliance stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 93,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,683. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -1.01. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.37.
International Land Alliance Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Land Alliance
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.