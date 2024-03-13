Short Interest in International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Expands By 2,000.0%

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

International Land Alliance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of International Land Alliance stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 93,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,683. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -1.01. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.37.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

