Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Declines By 56.6%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the February 14th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock remained flat at $11.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. 232,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,514. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory mandates, discretionary mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, structured products, family office services, pension, asset servicing, real estate advisory and financing, wealth planning, structured Lombard and equity, and private debt solutions.

