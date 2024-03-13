Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Declines By 56.6%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the February 14th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance
Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock remained flat at $11.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. 232,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,514. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.
Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile
