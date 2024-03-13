Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Increases By 1,143.9%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,208,000 shares, an increase of 1,143.9% from the February 14th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kansai Paint Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KSANF remained flat at $16.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Kansai Paint has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.
About Kansai Paint
