Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Increases By 133.3%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
Shares of KGSPY stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.14. 2,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $94.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
