Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Increases By 133.3%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KGSPY stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.14. 2,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $94.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

