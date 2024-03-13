Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Rises By 120.4%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the February 14th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Lithium Chile Price Performance

LTMCF stock remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 35,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,301. Lithium Chile has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

