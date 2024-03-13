Short Interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Decreases By 55.8%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the February 14th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Get Meihua International Medical Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meihua International Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.