Short Interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Drops By 44.6%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 636,600 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 14th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mogo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 85,022 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Mogo by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 351,729 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mogo has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.96.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company. The company empowers its members with simple digital solutions to help them in building wealth and achieve financial freedom. Its trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, a subsidiary that brings automated fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians.

