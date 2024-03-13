Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Declines By 54.8%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the February 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mowi ASA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

About Mowi ASA

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

