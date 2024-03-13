Short Interest in Next.e.GO (NASDAQ:EGOX) Drops By 57.7%

Next.e.GO (NASDAQ:EGOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the February 14th total of 766,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Next.e.GO

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Next.e.GO stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Next.e.GO (NASDAQ:EGOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Next.e.GO at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Next.e.GO Price Performance

Shares of EGOX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 1,468,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,549. Next.e.GO has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25.

About Next.e.GO

Next.e.GO B.V. manufactures and markets electric vehicles and sustainable mobility systems. It engages in the production of its e.GO Life platform, driving the development of additional models and offering value-adding features to the customers, including the battery swap. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Aachen, Germany.

