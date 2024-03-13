Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Drops By 52.6%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the February 14th total of 608,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.5 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
Oversea-Chinese Banking stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $9.99.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
