Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Drops By 46.6%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 14th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.85.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
