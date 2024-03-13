Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Drops By 46.6%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 14th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $274,847.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,720,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,092,777. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

