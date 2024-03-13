Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Drops By 45.1%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 14th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Rightmove Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

