Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Declines By 62.6%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the February 14th total of 671,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,451,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Group stock remained flat at $28.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.13.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

