Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Increases By 83.3%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of TIKK stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

